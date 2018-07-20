Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 20 July 2018, Mr Mark Sheppard sold 10,000 Ordinary shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, Mr Sheppard's holding in the Company has decreased to 13,101,964 Ordinary shares, representing 53.54% of the issued share capital.