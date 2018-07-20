

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie rose to 1.5419 against the euro and 84.96 against the yen, from its early more than a 3-week low of 1.5468 and a 9-day low of 84.51, respectively.



Reversing from an early session's low of 1.3290 against the greeback, the loonie rose to 1.3233.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.52 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the greenback.



