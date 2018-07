WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew more than expected in June, figures from Statistics Poland revealed Friday.



Retail sales advanced 8.2 percent year-on-year in June versus 5.8 percent expansion seen in last year. Sales were forecast to grow 6.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 3.5 percent in June.



During January to June, retail sales rose by 6.8 percent from last year compared to 6.9 percent growth seen in same period of 2017.



