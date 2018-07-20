The "Baby Foods Market in Europe Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total Baby Foods Market is now worth Euro 8.8 billion and is forecast to grow at an average annual 2.7% in current prices during the next five years, but with major variations between countries and products.

A unique strategic vision of demand and supply in the 23-country European Baby Foods market is presented, in particular, identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product.

Taken together, this report provides a unique and invaluable hard data strategic picture of the dynamics of this market from both a demand and a supply perspective.

The report includes:

A detailed 45-page Executive Summary, including 28 graphs and 7 tables

A complete Market Data Report, covering demand and supply data for each of the country and product markets in the report

1) Executive Summary

45 pages, Includes 28 graphs and 7 tables, see a detailed table of contents for years covered.

This Executive Summary presents a detailed comparative analysis of the country and products markets from numerous aspects, that taken together provide an insightful SWOT picture for strategic decision-making.

28 bar graphs, pie charts, and combination charts enable key markets to be identified at a glance, providing invaluable insights into market opportunities. 7 data tables complement these, summing up the overall market (see a detailed table of contents).

Drawing on the 10,000 companies and 25,000 company market shares contained in the main online database, leading companies for each of the product markets and overall in the market are identified and provide unrivaled coverage of the dominance and presence of the main players.

Market Analysis

On the demand side, commented graphs and tables systematically identify leading markets by product and by country, and cover:

The total market

Retail and foodservice markets

Historic growth trends

Forecasts per capita consumption and expenditure

Combination market size and growth graphs

Company Analysis

The Top-10 players overall identified by dominance (market share) and presence (number of individual markets in which present)

The Top-100 companies by market share (the market data report lists these and more)

Own label (private label), branded, unbranded and artisanal (own-produced for own-sale)

2) Market Data Report

Coverage

161 country/product markets

This report provides detailed demand and supply (company market shares and brands) data covering 7 product markets in each of 23 European countries, or 161 country/product markets altogether.

Data Coverage:

For each of the 240 product and country markets listed above:

Total Demand (Retail Foodservice) by Volume and Value for 2012, 2016, and 2017 and forecasts for 2018, 2019, and 2020

Retail and Foodservice Demand by Volume and Value for 2017

Company Market Shares by Value for 2018

Key Company Subsidiaries.

Brand Listings by Company, Product, and Country

Own label (private label), branded, unbranded and artisanal (own made for own sale) market shares.

Companies Featured

Abbott

Alter

Atlantic Grupa

Berkshire

CapVest

Coop

Demeter

DMK

Dr. Arend Oetker

Fructal

Galbusera

Granovit

Hipp

ITH

Jotis

Juuranto

Medicom Systems

MIG

Mondelez

Nestle

Olympus

Orhei Vit

Orkla

PepsiCo

Pfizer

Sodiaal

Specimed COM

SunVal

The Kids Food Company

Univer

Valio

Yiotis

and many more...



