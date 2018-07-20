

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Friday that first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 20.94 billion Indian rupees or $305 million, up from last year's 20.82 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 4.70 rupees or $0.07, higher than 4.28 rupees last year.



Gross revenues were 139.78 billion rupees or $2.04 billion, up from 136.26 billion rupees a year ago.



Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue in dollar terms grew 2.4 percent from last year. IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms was $2.03 billion, an increase of 2.8 percent.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects revenues from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.009 billion to $2.049 billion.



The company said it successfully concluded the divestment of its hosted data center services business to Ensono during the quarter.



