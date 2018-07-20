With production and capacity figures provided by industry analyst IHS Markit, pv magazine provides a rundown of the top 10 crystalline silicon module manufacturers based on 2017 production data, followed by a look at the market forces and technology trends that have shaped the supply landscape.Record-breaking years seem to have become business as usual in the PV industry, and 2017 was no exception with global installations for the year brushing the 100 GW mark. Demand for new installations surpassed the expectations of most analysts, meaning supply conditions were tight across the supply chain, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...