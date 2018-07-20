Capstone Files Technical Report for Cozamin Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) has today filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cozamin Mine, Zacatecas, Mexico" for the increase to the Cozamin Mineral Resource estimate announced June 5, 2018.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at http://www.capstonemining.com.

Please contact: Cindy Burnett, VP, Investor Relations and Communications, +1-604-637-8157, cburnett@capstonemining.com