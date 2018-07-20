Regulatory News:

Michel Boudoussier, Getlink Chief Corporate Officer, Dyan Crowther, HS1 CEO, Patrick Jeantet, SNCF-Réseau President and Luc Lallemand, Infrabel CEO, committed to join forces to coordinate the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on their networks at a meeting in Paris on Thursday, 19 July.

The rail triangle between London, Paris and Brussels is one of the busiest international European routes. The deployment of ERTMS will allow improved interoperability and better punctuality whilst avoiding obsolescence of current systems and increasing capacity, all to the highest safety standards.

Deploying ERTMS on this route requires exacting coordination between Infrastructure Managers (IMs) and a synchronised programme of development.

At their meeting, the four IMs committed to a common strategy on ERTMS implementation on the highspeed lines that link London, Paris and Brussels. Their aim is to share expertise, select a uniform technical system and work to a common deployment schedule. This cooperation will deliver savings from maximising the economies of scale and an optimised final result, which will benefit operators and ultimately passengers.

About ERTMS technology: The highspeed routes between London, Paris and Brussels including Eurotunnel are equipped with an analogue signaling system, which provides speed control by "landing". ERTMS allows data to be communicated in real time between train and the infrastructure via the GSM-R system, a secure communication network reserved for rail.

The system allows the driver to know in real time, according to the line usage and the train configurations (in terms of weight, speed limits, deceleration capacity and braking), the optimum speed to travel or to give him emergency stop signal if necessary.

About High Speed 1: HS1 Limited holds the concession until 2040 from the British Government to own and operate High Speed 1, the UK's first high speed rail network, as well as the route stations: St Pancras International, Stratford International, Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International.

High Speed 1 is the rail line between St Pancras International in London and the Channel Tunnel and connects with the international high-speed routes between London and Paris, Brussels and beyond.

In July 2017, HS1 Ltd was acquired by a consortium comprising of funds advised and managed by InfraRed Capital Partners Ltd and Equitix Investment Management Ltd.

About Eurotunnel: Eurotunnel manages the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates two types of shuttles between Coquelles (France) and Folkestone (Great Britain), freight shuttles carrying trucks and passenger shuttles dedicated to cars and coaches. Until 2086, Eurotunnel is the holder of the Channel Tunnel concession, the fastest, most reliable, simplest and most environmentally friendly transport system for crossing the Strait of Pas-de-Calais. In 24 years, more than 410 million travelers have used the Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. To follow the news of Eurotunnel; www.getlinkgroup.com - Twitter: @GetlinkGroup LinkedIn: Getlink

About SNCF Réseau: As part of the SNCF Group, one of the world's leading passenger mobility and logistics groups, SNCF Réseau has the role of maintaining, developing and marketing the services offered by the French national rail network (RFN). It is responsible for ensuring safety and performance on nearly 30,000 km of line, including 2,600 km of high-speed line (HSL). SNCF Réseau has a 55,000-strong workforce and, in 2017, had a turnover of 6.5 billion euros http://www.sncf-reseau.fr

About Infrabel: Infrabel is the public limited liability company responsible for the management, maintenance, renewal and development of the Belgian rail network. The company is also responsible for the allocation of train paths to all Belgian and foreign operators. Infrabel was established on 1 January 2005 following the division of the Belgian railways. The company employs around 10,300 people at present and achieves a turnover of around 1,5 billion euros (2017).

