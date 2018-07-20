Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Ventilation Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers an overview of the supply market scenario, a comprehensive cost analysis, and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of ventilation equipment and the best negotiation levers. According to the procurement report, the ventilation equipment supply market is expected to witness a decelerated spend growth momentum owing to owing to the upgraded existing ventilation equipment.

This press release features multimedia.

Ventilation Equipment Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facilitymanagement give information on category pricing strategies for the buyers to achieve cost-savings. The reports suggest supplier performance benchmarking criteria which allow buyers to appropriately choose them to befit the procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"In the ventilation equipment market, buyers should select suppliers whose component vendors have a strong regional presence aligning with the production unit of buyers." says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the ventilation equipment market.

The rise in demand for air filters and axial fans

Existing upgraded ventilation equipment

Report scope snapshot: Ventilation equipment market

Category Ecosystem

Threat of new entrants

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Service level agreement

Market Insights

Global category spend

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

