

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for May and consumer inflation for June are due from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect the CPI to be stagnant on month, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of these data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie rose against the greenback, it held steady against the aussie and the euro. Against the yen, it eased.



The loonie was worth 84.77 against the yen, 0.9761 against the aussie, 1.5441 against the euro and 1.3232 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



