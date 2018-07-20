New Age Beverages Corporation And Ella Bliss Beauty Bars Announce Agreement To Expand New Age Portfolio

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based beverage firm focused on becoming the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced an exclusive partnership to provide its portfolio of natural and organic beverages throughout Ella Bliss, a chain of Beauty Bars and Salons and one of the emerging leaders in Beauty, Health and Wellness treatment experiences.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Ella Bliss, founded in Colorado, has been rapidly expanding its footprint intending on expanding to multiple new metropolitan areas together with New Age Beverages. Represents further expansion of New Age beyond traditional retail to alternative high-margin channels

Chose New Age as a long-term partner to provide a one-stop solution for their customers transitioning from traditional soft drinks drink options and other high sugar beverages

The Ella Bliss Beauty Bar and Salon came to New Age in search of a beverage partner with the products their clientele was looking for. The two parties began working on an expansive growth plan that recently launched in all Ella Bliss locations, with additional initiatives planned to roll out the New Age portfolio with in-store ordering and home delivery, special tastings and more in existing and new metropolitan areas as Ella Bliss expands.

Ella Bliss Co-founder, Kelly Huelsing, stated, "We are so excited to partner with New Age Beverages to add new ways to enhance the experience for our guests at Ella Bliss. By offering our guests healthy and organic beverage options we feel we can enhance their 'bliss time' by being able to make healthy choices that benefit both their mind and body. New Age was the perfect partner choice for Ella Bliss not only because of their portfolio of beverages, but also due to their commitment to make a difference for consumers with healthier alternatives."

Ella Bliss and New Age Beverages Digital Marketing Partner, Fruition, facilitated the partnership between the two companies. Fruition is the agency of record for both New Age Beverages and Ella Bliss, and continually searches for innovative ways to gain visibility in the digital marketing world and beyond for their clients. Fruition introduced New Age Beverages and Ella Bliss to potentially form a strategic partnership as two prominent businesses with similar target markets.

Brad Anderson, Fruition's CEO and Founder commented, "We view all our client relationships as true partnerships. We consider ourselves part of our clients' teams and keep our eyes open to every possibility for our partners, including opportunities for our clients to come together across industries and help each other grow."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $1 Trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 56th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes in Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 15 countries internationally across all channels via direct wholesale distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Counsel

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com

New Age Beverages Corporation

Chuck Ence, CFO

303-289-8655

Cence@newagebev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation