

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) said that it signed a recognition agreement with the Italian union FIT CISL, who will now join ANPAC and ANPAV as a joint negotiating body for directly employed cabin crew in Italy.



The joint negotiating committee of FIT CISL, ANPAC and ANPAV will take effect from 24 July 2018 to commence negotiations on a CLA. The contract agencies (Crewlink and Workforce) employing cabin crew operating on Ryanair aircraft in Italy have also signed recognition agreements today with FIT CISL, ANPAC, and ANPAV, and negotiations on a CLA for contractor crew will also commence from 24 July 2018.



Following yesterday's announcement yesterday of a cabin crew recognition agreement with Ver.di in Germany, Ryanair is now commencing negotiations on CLA's for over 66% of its people in its major markets of Italy, the UK and Germany.



Ryanair hopes that the cabin crew unions in Spain, Portugal and Belgium will soon follow this example by engaging in negotiations with Ryanair rather than disrupting Ryanair customers by going on unnecessary strikes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX