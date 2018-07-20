

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $134.4 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $157.7 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $682.4 million from $656.4 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $157.7 Mln. vs. $141.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $682.4 Mln vs. $656.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX