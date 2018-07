DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices fell at a slower pace in June, the Central Statistics Office reported Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased only 0.2 percent annually, following a 3.3 percent decline in May. Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive fall in wholesale prices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale price inflation eased to 0.2 percent from 0.8 percent in May.



