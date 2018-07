BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved slightly in July for the first time in four months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 0 from -3 in June.



The renewed confidence showed in all components of the indicator, the bank noted.



Further, fears of rising unemployment, which had increased the previous three months, decreased considerably.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX