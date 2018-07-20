Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Reagents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers information on sustainability practices, management and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of reagents. According to the procurement report, the reagents supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to increased demand from bio-pharma and healthcare sectors.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcare category offer category pricing dynamics which enable buyers, as well as suppliers, strategize the procurement process. A clear picture of the category ecosystem is expected to help the buyers understand their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on category management enablers and pointers on risk management for the category.

"In the reagents market, buyers and suppliers should implement S2P and inventory management systems which will automate and bridge their procurement functions." says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the reagents market.

Increased drug discovery and development activities

Increased CRO activities in major biopharma firms

Report scope snapshot: Reagents market

US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Buyer side levers

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Innovation and success stories

Sustainability practices

