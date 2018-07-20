The "User Activity Monitoring Market by Component, Technology Type (Behavior Analytics, Log Management), Application Area (System, Application, File, Network Monitoring), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAM market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Similarly, the stringent regulations across the globe are fueling the growth of UAM market. However, financial constraint due to higher innovation cost of UAM solution is restraining the growth of the market, as it directly affects the budget allocation of organizations.
System monitoring application area is expected to hold a largest market size during 2018-2023. System monitoring is an important application area in UAM, as it monitors users who are allowed to access critical systems in an organization. The vulnerabilities in the system can harm the entire IT infrastructure of the organization. Therefore, the system monitoring application area monitors the activities of users and alerts administrators on detecting any suspicious activity in the system.
The behavior analytics technology in UAM is estimated to contribute a largest market share in 2018. The technology provides actionable insights to security teams in an organization, which help them take necessary actions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview And Industry Trends
6 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Component
7 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Technology Type
8 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Installation Type
9 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Application Area
10 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Deployment Mode
11 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Organization Size
12 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Vertical
13 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Region
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
- Micro Focus
- Splunk
- Rapid7
- Forcepoint
- Digital Guardian
- Solarwinds
- Securonix
- Imperva
- Logrhythm
- Sumo Logic
- Balabit
- Observeit
- Dtex Systems
- Wallix
- Teramind
- Veriato
- Syskit
- Ekran System
- Netfort
- ManageEngine
- Cyberark
- Centrify
- Netwrix
- Birch Grove Software
- TSFactory
