The "User Activity Monitoring Market by Component, Technology Type (Behavior Analytics, Log Management), Application Area (System, Application, File, Network Monitoring), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAM market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Similarly, the stringent regulations across the globe are fueling the growth of UAM market. However, financial constraint due to higher innovation cost of UAM solution is restraining the growth of the market, as it directly affects the budget allocation of organizations.

System monitoring application area is expected to hold a largest market size during 2018-2023. System monitoring is an important application area in UAM, as it monitors users who are allowed to access critical systems in an organization. The vulnerabilities in the system can harm the entire IT infrastructure of the organization. Therefore, the system monitoring application area monitors the activities of users and alerts administrators on detecting any suspicious activity in the system.

The behavior analytics technology in UAM is estimated to contribute a largest market share in 2018. The technology provides actionable insights to security teams in an organization, which help them take necessary actions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

6 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Component

7 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Technology Type

8 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Installation Type

9 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Application Area

10 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Deployment Mode

11 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Organization Size

12 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Vertical

13 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

Micro Focus

Splunk

Rapid7

Forcepoint

Digital Guardian

Solarwinds

Securonix

Imperva

Logrhythm

Sumo Logic

Balabit

Observeit

Dtex Systems

Wallix

Teramind

Veriato

Syskit

Ekran System

Netfort

ManageEngine

Cyberark

Centrify

Netwrix

Birch Grove Software

TSFactory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fmlnfc/user_activity?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005274/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security, Information Management