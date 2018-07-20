The "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse), Type (Cellulose, Protein, Synthetic), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the global market size is estimated at USD 7.34 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6% between 2017 and 2022. The increasing demand for textile dyes in various fiber markets is driving the market growth.
The cotton fiber segment is projected to be the largest fiber type segment of the textile dyes market during the forecast period. This fiber type can retain many dyes, and is washable and iron-able. These properties make the textiles derived from cotton appropriate for mass-produced clothing products. Viscose is projected to be the fastest-growing fiber type segment. The demand for viscose textile is driven due to its easy dyeing properties and low cost.
The disperse dye segment of the textile dyes market accounts for the largest share of the overall textile dyes market. The major drivers of the disperse segment include its use in multiple types of fibers such as synthetic hydrophobic fibers, polyester, and acetate fibers.
APAC accounts for a major share of the overall textile dyes market; major factors driving the growth in this region include the high demand of textile and fabrics in APAC countries, along with many new competitors as well as consumers entering the global market with larger presence in APAC countries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Textile Dyes Market, By Dye Type
7 Textile Dyes Market, By Fiber Type
8 Textile Dyes Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Huntsman Corporation
- Atul Ltd.
- Kiri Industries Ltd.
- Lanxess Ag
- Archroma Management Llc.
- Colorant Limited
- Jay Chemical Industries Limited
- Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.
- Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
- Organic Dyes And Pigments Llc
- Pentachem Industries
- Italia Inc.
- Synthesia, A.S.
- Hollindia International B.V.
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Co.
- Chromatech Incorporated
- Greenville Colorants, Llc
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Akik Dye Chem
- Keshav Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2r4fdk/9_82_billion?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005278/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Textiles, Dyes and Pigments