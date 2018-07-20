Two projects totaling 100 MW will be built by Invenergy to serve the company's data center in Prineville, OregonPacific Power has announced it is partnering with Facebook for the construction of 437 MW of solar projects in Oregon and Utah. No additional information was provided in a Pacific Power press release on the four projects in Utah, which are likely to serve Facebook's new Eagle Mountain Data Center, however there is some limited information regarding the two Oregon projects, which were the subject of a public announcement featuring Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D). And here, the role of ...

