

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cow Calendar era is coming to an end.



Chick-fil-A said it is axing one of its well-loved products, the Cow Calendar. The 2018 Cow Calendar will be the chicken chain's last calendar.



'Yes, we have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018. We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One which will have some exciting updates coming this August,' Chick-fil-A said on its website.



'For guests who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will offer new Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase in restaurants this holiday season,' the company added.



Chick-fil-A first launched the Cow Calendar in 1998 that featured cows as a new tool to convince people to eat more chicken. The calendars were popular not just for the pictures of funny Chick-fil-A cows and coupons, but also for their self-preservation messages.



The calendars, costing $8, usually go on sale in November every year, and each month includes coupons for free food items that can be redeemed. Cow Calendar card holders could enjoy one offer per month.



Upset Chick-fil-A fans took to social media to express their feelings following the end of the Cow Calendar era.



'@ChickfilA isn't doing cow calendars anymore, and this is honestly the hardest breakup I've ever been through,' one customer wrote on Twitter.



'First the cole slaw was taken away, then the spicy biscuit, now this. I almost don't recognize the company anymore. What's next, being open on Sundays?!?!?,' another customer tweeted.



However, Chick-fil-A hopes more people will take advantage of its Chick-fil-A One rewards program, available as an app and also online.



