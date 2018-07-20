Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2018) - Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Canadian Mining Corp. under the symbol "CNG".

The vertically integrated cannabis company has operations and facilities in Puerto Rico and California - locations that allow for cost-effective production and distribution of its products into key markets on a bi-coastal basis in the United States.

The company recently increased its ownership of SAP Global from 51% to 80% at a cost of CDN$700,000 toward additional capital expenditures at the flagship facility. Based in Cathedral City, California, SAP controls legal cultivation and manufacturing licenses, in a new state of the art facility, where the company will manufacture and distribute medical and recreational THC and CBD products for the California market.

SAP is able to process up to 2,000 lbs of agricultural trim and yield as much as 200 lbs of clean, compliant cannabis oil per day at its flagship facility. This capacity is intended to provide Chemesis with a consistent revenue stream with products that are essential to the industry and cater to both the medical and recreational cannabis markets in California.

The company also is pleased to announce the acquisition of the California Sap brand and product catalogue. California Sap has been producing the highest quality CO2 extracts since 2010 and has earned an impressive number of awards.

Edgar Montero, CEO of Chemesis, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be expanding upon the originally planned capacity at our flagship facility. SAP's management team has been consistently and highly awarded within California and the industry at large for over a decade with respect to its extraction techniques and oils, topicals, e-liquids, and other cannabis products utilizing THC, CBD, and full-spectrum cannabinoids. The addition of the California Sap brand and products are great complements to the SAP facility and management and important milestones for Chemesis. These efforts demonstrate Chemesis' commitment to quality and efficiency in both medical and recreational markets and form the cornerstone of the enterprise we are building."

