The global blended learning courses market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is improved training costs. Blended learning courses offer extensive cost savings to users. Thus, the improved training and lesson delivery cost associated with blended learning courses is one of the primary growth drivers of the market. learners, educational institutions, and corporate organizations leverage the reduced cost compared with that of traditional education delivery methods.

This market research report on the global blended learning courses market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased emphasis on project-based learning as one of the key emerging trends in the global blended learning courses market:

Global blended learning courses market: Increased emphasis on project-based learning

In the global blended learning courses market, project-based education is increasingly gaining traction. Project-based learning is prominent in the K-12 and the higher education sectors. With project-based learning, students create projects and products instead of taking exams to demonstrate their skills. Project-based learning is increasingly gaining traction in the STEAM subjects.

"In countries such as the US, various schools, colleges, and universities have started following project-based training. This type of learning enables students in actively exploring real-world problems and challenges and devise solutions to those challenges," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education.

Global blended learning courses market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global blended learning courses market by end-user (higher education sector, corporate sector, and K-12 sector) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The higher education sector segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

