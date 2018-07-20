The global calcium propionate market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in demand for convenience foods. There has been a drastic change in the lifestyle of the most middle-and high-income population across the world owing to the increasing urbanization and globalization. Especially in the case of working-class people, a busy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for convenience foods, ready-to-eat foods, and canned and preserved foods. As these food products extensively use preservatives, an increase in their demand will be a key driver for the global calcium proportionate market.

This market research report on the global calcium propionate market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline. Global calcium propionate Market 2018-2022

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in demand for organic foods as one of the key emerging trends in the global calcium propionate market:

Global calcium propionate market: Increase in demand for organic foods

The increase of health concerns and awareness about the harmful effects of preserved food have increased the demand for fresh and organic food devoid of preservatives and additives. There has been a rapid shift in preference of consumers toward organic food over the last three years, and this will be a major trend for the calcium propionate market during the forecast period.

"There has been an increase in the sale of organic food globally over the last decade. The growth in the sale of organic fruits and vegetables has led to a decline in the sales of other food segments, such as cereals, cake mixes, and refrigerated dough. At present, the demand for organic food items is not adequately met, as there is a shortage in the supply of the same. Farmers are focusing on creating a domestic supply of organic grains to feed organic dairy herds, organic poultry, and meat animals to meet the rising demand," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global calcium propionate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global calcium propionate market by product (dry calcium propionate and liquid calcium propionate) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The dry calcium propionate segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 71% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 46% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

