

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended its early slide against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard remarked that the central bank should delay further rate hikes amid yield curve inversion.



'Imminent yield curve inversion in the U.S. has become a real possibility,' Bullard said in a speech in Glasgow, Kentucky.



'Yield curve inversion is a naturally bearish signal for the economy. This deserves market and policymaker attention.'



With U.S. inflation expectations being soft, it is unnecessary to push monetary policy normalization to an extent that the yield curve inverts.



The currency has been already weighed by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused China, EU and other countries for manipulating their currencies.



'China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge,' Trump said on Twitter.



This came a day after his remarks expressing discomfort with the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases.



In the interview with CNBC, the U.S. President said that he is 'not thrilled' with interest rate hikes by the Fed.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory against its major rivals in the European session.



The greenback fell to a 2-day low of 1.3116 against the pound, following an advance to 1.2995 at 9:45 pm ET. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.33 level.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK budget deficit narrowed in June.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, dropped by GBP 0.8 billion to GBP 5.4 billion. This was the lowest June net borrowing since 2016. PSNB was bigger than the expected GBP 5 billion.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 112.62 against the yen, falling to a 9-day low of 111.58. The greenback is likely to target support around the 110.00 area.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on year in June.



That was unchanged from the May reading, although it was shy of expectations for 0.8 percent.



Having advanced to 1.1626 against the euro at 9:45 pm ET, the greenback reversed direction and declined to a 3-day low of 1.1723. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.19 region.



Data from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus declined notably in May.



The current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.44 billion from EUR 29.55 billion in April. This was the lowest since March 2015, when it totaled EUR 19.46 billion.



The greenback weakened to a 3-day low of 0.9938 against the Swiss franc, following a rise to 1.0010 at 9:45 pm ET. If the greenback continues its fall, 0.98 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The greenback slipped to a 3-day low of 1.3115 versus the loonie, after climbing to a session's high of 1.3290 at 9:45 pm ET. Next key support for the greenback is seen around the 1.30 mark.



Data from Statistics Canada showed that Canadian retail sales grew more than expected in May.



The retail sales rose 2 percent on month in May, following a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month.



The greenback edged down to 0.7421 against the aussie, from an early more than a 2-week high of 0.7318. Against the kiwi, the greenback hit a session's low of 0.6805, reversing from an early high of 0.6720. On the downside, 0.76 and 0.69 are likely seen as the next support levels for the greenback against the aussie and the kiwi, respectively.



