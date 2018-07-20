

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Lay's is releasing eight new potato chips, which the company says are 'regionally inspired potato chip flavors.'



Lay's, which is one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is known to release bold new flavors in the past. This summer, Lay's is also releasing the most chip flavors that the brand has ever introduced at one time.



Through the brand's new 'Tastes of America' program, Lay's is introducing eight new regionally-inspired flavors that represent distinctive tastes from across the country.



'Lay's knows how significant local cuisine is to Americans,' said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Lay's. 'From Fried Pickles with Ranch in the Midwest, to Deep Dish Pizza in the Heartland or Cajun Spice in the Central Gulf, we wanted to honor the beloved flavors that remind our fans of home by making 'Tastes of America' our biggest flavor launch yet. We couldn't think of a better time of year to bring these flavors to our fans because between barbeques, food festivals and outdoor fun, summertime truly is the most flavorful time of year.'



The eight flavors are: Cajun Spice (Central Gulf), Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal), Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic), Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America), Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), Pimento Cheese (Southeast), and Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX