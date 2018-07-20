

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



20 July 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 406,702 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 121.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018 payable on 20 July 2018.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 30 July 2018.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 109,036,073 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



