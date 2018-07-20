

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results. Renewed trade war concerns weighed on the markets after President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports to the U.S. The new hit shares of European automakers hard.



'I'm ready to go to 500,' Trump said in an interview with CNBC that aired this morning, apparently referring to the $505.5 billion of Chinese imports to the U.S. in 2017.



'I'm not doing this for politics, I'm doing this to do the right thing for our country,' Trump said. 'We have been ripped off by China for a long time.'



Trump also suggested the Federal Reserve's plan to gradually raise interest rates could hurt recent economic progress, claiming the rate hikes penalize the U.S. for doing well.



'The United States should not be penalized because we are doing so well,' Trump tweeted. 'Tightening now hurts all that we have done.'



He added, 'The U.S. should be allowed to recapture what was lost due to illegal currency manipulation and BAD Trade Deals. Debt coming due & we are raising rates - Really?'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.23 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.32 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.98 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.07 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.64 percent.



In Frankfurt, Suedzucker dropped 4.46 percent. The company's CEO Wolfgang Heer said the situation in the sugar market would normalize after a transition phase.



In Paris, Thales advanced 0.27 percent. The company confirmed its full-year objectives after reporting a sharp jump in first-half net profit.



Rémy Cointreau jumped 2.77 percent. The wine & spirits company confirmed its 2018.19 guidance after posting muted growth in Q1 sales.



Food processor Wessanen tumbled 25.36 percent after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.



In London, consumer giant Unilever advanced 0.84 percent after announcing the successful completion of a share buyback program.



Beazley fell 1.70 percent after its first-half profits dropped by almost two-thirds due to rising U.S. interest rates.



Acacia Mining dropped 4.85 percent. The gold mining company reported a net loss for the second quarter of $19.12 million, compared to net income of $35.72 million in the previous year, hit by an export ban on metal concentrates in Tanzania.



Stora Enso, a pulp and paper manufacturer, sank 13.54 percent in Helsinki after its Q2 profit came in below expectations. Saab leaped 7.54 percent in Stockholm following its second quarter report.



The euro area current account surplus declined notably in May, the European Central Bank reported Friday. The current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.44 billion from EUR 29.55 billion in April. This was the lowest since March 2015, when it totaled EUR 19.46 billion.



The euro area government deficit continued to narrow in the first quarter as revenue increased amid a fall in expenditure, figures published by Eurostat showed Friday. The general government deficit to GDP fell to 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.



Germany's producer prices climbed at the fastest pace in nine months in June, Destatis reported Friday. Producer prices grew 3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.7 percent increase logged in May. The annual rate matched economists' expectations and was the fastest since September 2017.



The UK budget deficit narrowed in June on higher revenue and lower expenditure and public borrowing for the quarter ended June reached its lowest level since 2007, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, dropped by GBP 0.8 billion to GBP 5.4 billion. This was the lowest June net borrowing since 2016. Nonetheless, PSNB was bigger than the expected GBP 5 billion.



