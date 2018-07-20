MiFID II requires trading venues to publish reports related to quality of execution of transactions on a quarterly basis. The information regarding the period January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018 (hereinafter Q1 2018) was due for publication on June 30, 2018. Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic have decided to delay the publication of the Best Execution reports for Q1 2018 due to a delay in the technical implementation required for presenting the data in the reports and allowing additional time to verify the quality of the reports as defined under RTS 27. Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic intend to have the Best Execution Q1 2018 reports available on July 31, 2018. The reports will be made available on Nasdaq's website for Best Execution http://business.nasdaq.com/mifid-II/best-execution.html Questions and feedback Nasdaq Trading Operations Tel: +46 8 405 7360 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686631