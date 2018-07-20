

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A conversation between President Donald Trump and longtime lawyer Michael Cohen about payments to a former Playboy model claiming to have had an affair with the then-real estate tycoon was secretary recorded, according to a report from the New York Times.



Citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording, the Times said Friday the conversation took place two months before the presidential election.



The recording was reportedly among the materials seized by the FBI during a raid of Cohen's hotel, home and office earlier this year.



Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani confirmed Trump discussed the payments with Cohen in a telephone conversation with the Times but claimed the payment to ex-playmate Karen McDougal was ultimately never made.



'Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,' Giuliani said. 'In the big scheme of things, it's powerful exculpatory evidence.'



Cohen is currently facing a criminal investigation related to his business dealings, including so-called 'hush money' payments to women allegedly involved in affairs with Trump.



The Times noted any conversation with Trump about those payments would be of keen interest to prosecutors, who want to know whether the payments violated federal campaign finance laws.



In an interview with 'Good Morning America' earlier this month, Cohen declared his 'first loyalty' is to his family and country, reigniting speculation he could 'flip' on his former boss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX