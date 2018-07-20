Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Michael Gellman to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

Michael Gellman is the Founder and CEO of Spire Digital and a Recognized Business Executive and Startup Investor, Advisor and Incubator

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence dating app and smart mobile singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added business expert Michael Gellman to its Advisory Board. 88% of singles on Say Allo's mobile users have secondary education or higher - making it the smartest mobile dating community.

"Michael Gellman is a terrific addition to the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Michael started his first business more than 20 years ago and is a technology pioneer. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops."

Michael Gellman is the founder and CEO of Spire Digital, a Denver-based digital product development firm. A writer and product for television and film, in 1996 he founded GIG Media, one of the nation's first interactive agencies. Michael has been recognized by ColoradoBiz Magazine as a CEO of the Year and by Ernst & Young as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. He has held several board posts for industry groups and non-profits and is an investor, advisor and incubator of technology startups.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first online dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or Unpack'd Technologies, visit www.justsayallo.com .

