

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charlotte, North Carolina, has officially been chosen as the host of the 2020 Republican National Convention, the Republican National Committee announced on Friday.



RNC committee members voted unanimously to select Charlotte as the 2020 host city after a panel recommended the city earlier this week.



'I am thrilled to announce Charlotte as the official host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention,' RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.



She added, 'We look forward to seeing the Queen City take center stage as the Republican Party re-nominates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue fighting for the American people.'



Trump's re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale called Charlotte's booming economy a prime example of how the president's agenda is improving lives, spurring growth, and creating opportunity for millions of Americans.



'We look forward to continuing our America First momentum here in the Queen City and delivering four more years of historic victories and tremendous success,' Parscale said.



Charlotte previously hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012, when President Barack Obama was nominated for a second term.



'I believe this convention conveys a positive message supporting our city's belief in acceptance and inclusion,' Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said in a post on Twitter.



She added, 'This is our opportunity to, once again, put Charlotte in the international spotlight to demonstrate the democratic process and two-party system that we deeply value.'



