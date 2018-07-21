

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - New annual data released by White House Drug Policy Office shows record high poppy cultivation and potential heroin production in Mexico.



The annual estimate of 'Mexican Poppy Cultivation and Heroin Production' by the Office of National Drug Control Policy found that poppy cultivation reached a record high in 2017, the White House said in a statement Friday. Poppy cultivation in Mexico rose 38 percent, from 32,000 hectares in 2016 to 44,100 hectares in 2017. Similarly, potential pure production rose by 37 percent, from 81 metric tons in 2016 to 111 metric tons in 2017.



Provisional data suggests over 49,000 Americans, or 134 per day, died of opioid involved overdoses in 2017. Nearly 16,000 of these deaths involved heroin. This increase in Mexican poppy cultivation and heroin production represents an increased threat to the United States, according to the White House.



As the consequences of heroin trafficking are felt by the citizens of both the United States and Mexico, the US Government will work to enhance its longstanding partnership with the Government of Mexico to address this problem, the White House said.



