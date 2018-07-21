

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Can common bacteria like the one that causes strep throat in children cause severe change in a child's behavior overnight?



Yes, it can...



The disorder is called PANDAS, which is short for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections.



Following a strep throat infection if a child suddenly develops abnormal psychiatric and neurologic behaviors like anxiety and mood swings, obsessional fears, tic disorders, rage, depression, etc., then that child may have developed PANDAS.



PANDAS occurs when the strep bacteria triggers a misdirected immune response resulting in inflammation on a child's brain. (Source: PANDAS Network)



This rare disorder, which affects children between the ages of 3 and puberty, was first identified in 1998 by Susan Swedo and her team at the National Institute of Mental Health. According to PANDAS Network.org, 1 in 200 children in the U.S. are affected by PANDAS.



A long course of antibiotic therapy is prescribed by doctors as a treatment for PANDAS.



