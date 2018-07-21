

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The White House has made it clear that the US government is not considering supporting a referendum in Eastern Ukraine.



'A referendum would have no legitimacy,' StateDept Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Friday.



She made the Trump administration's stand on the issue clear by saying that 'We continue to support Minsk agreements for solving the conflict in Donbas, Ukraine.'



She was responding to reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian diplomats that he made a proposal to his US counterpart Donald Trump at the Helsinki summit about holding a referendum to help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.



Meanwhile, in a move that is expected to irk Moscow, the US defense department has announced it will give Ukraine $200 million to strengthen its defense capabilities



