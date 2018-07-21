

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In a move that is expected to irk Moscow, the US defense department has announced it will give Ukraine $200 million to strengthen its defense capabilities.



$200 million is allocated to Ukraine in security cooperation funds for additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the defensive capacity of Ukraine's forces, the Pentagon said in a statement.



This reaffirms the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Ukraine, and brings the total U.S. security sector assistance to Ukraine to more than $1 billion since 2014, it added.



The security cooperation builds on Ukraine's recent adoption of the Law on National Security. This law, which provides a legislative framework for aligning Ukraine's national security architecture with Euro-Atlantic principles, constitutes a major step toward Ukraine's goal of achieving NATO interoperability. The implementation of these reforms will bolster Ukraine's ability to defend its territorial integrity in support of a secure and democratic Ukraine, the Pentagon says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX