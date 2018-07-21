

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has promised to provide an additional $6.5 million in development assistance 'to support a more prosperous, safe, and free Western Hemisphere'.



This was announced by USAID Administrator Mark Green during a meeting with members of the local Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, and Cuban communities in Miami.



The funding would include $5 million to help Colombian communities address the influx of Venezuelans who are fleeing repression and chaos in their home country. This brings the total amount of U.S. humanitarian and development assistance to assist displaced Venezuelans to over $60 million since Fiscal Year 2017.



$1.5 million is allocated to continue US support for freedom and democracy in Nicaragua. 'The United States continues to support democracy and human rights in Nicaragua, and we are a critical lifeline for civil-society organizations, human-rights defenders, emerging leaders, and independent media who are currently under threat from the Ortega regime,' Green said.



