CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial appoints new Chairman


London, July 21, 2018

The Board of Directors of CNH Industrial meeting today noted with deep regret that Chairman Sergio Marchionne will be unable to return to work. The Board has therefore named Suzanne Heywood as Chairman.

The Board will continue the process that is already under way to select a new CEO. In the meantime Derek Neilson will continue, in his role as the Company's Interim CEO, to ensure the Company's operational continuity.

In addition, the Board wishes to recognise the extraordinary leadership and commitment Sergio Marchionne brought to the company. Their thoughts go out to him and his family.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20180721_PR_CNH_Industrial_appoints_new_Chairman (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/2325b418-39f3-4898-8897-33addabb2cb6)
  • CV_Heywood_July_2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/c3665c14-db1c-4fbf-9e33-42cd057e9eaa)

