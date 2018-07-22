

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of automotive giant Fiat Chrysler, had to resign from the top post after 14 years due to a grave health problem. Marchionne will be replaced by Mike Manley, the former boss of FCA's Ram and Jeep brands.



The company in a statement said 'unexpected complications arose while Mr. Marchionne was recovering from surgery and that these have worsened significantly in recent hours.' 'As a consequence, Mr. Marchionne will be unable to return to work.'



Marchionne is considered a legend in automotive industry and is credited with rescuing Chrysler after the financial crisis. Manley has been head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Jeep brand since 2009, which is Fiat's most iconic brand.



Ferrari's Board have named John Elkann as its new chairman. Elkann also is chairman of FCA and heir to the company's controlling founding family.



In a statement, Elkann said, 'I am profoundly saddened to learn of Sergio's state of health. It is a situation that was unthinkable until a few hours ago, and one that leaves us all with a real sense of injustice.'



