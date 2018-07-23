

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has asked some suppliers to refund a portion of what the electric-car company has spent previously, an appeal that reflects the auto maker's urgency to sustain operations during a critical production period, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a memo that was sent to a supplier last week.



The Silicon Valley electric-car company reportedly said it is asking its suppliers for cash back to help it become profitable. Tesla requested the supplier return what it calls a meaningful amount of money of its payments since 2016.



The auto maker's memo, sent by a global supply manager, described the request as essential to Tesla's continued operation and characterized it as an investment in the car company to continue the long-term growth between both players, the Journal reported.



While Tesla reportedly said in the memo that all suppliers were being asked to help it become profitable, it is unclear how many were asked for a discount on contracted spending amounts retroactively. Some suppliers contacted about the request said they were unaware of such a demand. Tesla declined to comment on the specific memo. But it confirmed it is seeking price reductions from suppliers for projects, some of which date back to 2016, and some of which final acceptance many not yet have occurred.



The company called such requests a standard part of procurement negotiations to improve its competitive advantage, especially as it ramps up Model 3 production.



