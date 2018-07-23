

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday following the negative lead from Wall Street Friday and as the dollar weakened after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve. Worries about trade wars also dented investor sentiment. Gains by banks were more than offset by weakness in exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 292.14 points or 1.29 percent to 22,405.74, off a low of 22,383.16 earlier. Japanese shares ended a choppy session lower on Friday.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Sony is declining 0.6 percent, Canon is lower by 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda and Toyota are lower by almost 1 percent each. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising 0.4 percent after crude oil prices edged up Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Chiba Bank is rising more than 6 percent and Resona Holdings is gaining 6 percent. Fukuoka Financial and Dai-ichi Life are rising almost 6 percent each.



On the flip side, Fast Retailing is losing almost 5 percent, Advantest is lower by almost 4 percent and TDK Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday after President Donald Trump continued to urge the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates. Trump suggested the Fed's plan to gradually raise rates could hurt recent economic progress, claiming the rate hikes penalize the U.S. for doing well.



The Dow edged down 6.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,058.12, the Nasdaq slipped 5.10 points or 0.1 percent to 7,820.20 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.66 points or 0.1 percent to 2,801.83.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. The German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude Oil futures settled higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth successive session. Crude oil futures for September edged up $0.02 to $68.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



