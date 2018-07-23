100-Day Countdown to the 2018 Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Begins

ZHUHAI, China, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100-day countdown to the start of the 2018 Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai began on July 21 and is being celebrated with a series of activities hosted by Huafa Group, the organizer of this year-end tournament, with the theme "Welcome to Zhuhai, the Tennis City."

In celebration of the upcoming tournament, WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai tournament director Jose Miguel Garcia and other guests came together to jointly press the launch button for the take-off of the Huafa Tennis aircraft. The launch of the aircraft was followed by 50 selected tennis fans who used their fingers to make heart-shaped gestures and then took part in a creative eggshell painting activity to express their support for the tennis competition.

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai has been attracting widespread attention for its innovative elements since joining the WTA Tour in 2015. The tournament has become one of the most watched tennis events worldwide thanks to the efforts of Huafa Sports Operations Management, the tournament operator and an affiliate of Huafa Group, over the last three years.

"The WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai is an exciting event and has proven to be a great success in the development of tennis within the region," said WTA CEO & Chairman Steve Simon. "We are confident that the WTA Elite Trophy will continue to grow and play an integral part in promoting tennis in Asia. We look forward to another competitive and successful event in 2018."

WTA Legend Stefanie Graf, the owner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles and the only player to complete the Golden Slam, will continue to be the event's global ambassador for the third consecutive year. She will help showcase the diversity of the competition and the dynamics of the host city.

Tennis fans will benefit from enhanced ticketing services

The 2018 Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai plans to start the pre-sale of admission tickets on July 21, while the official sale is scheduled to follow on September 1. During the pre-sale period, the organizing committee will roll out early bird discounts, promotions for fans who had attended earlier events and group buyers, with discounts of up to 40 percent. These special offers aim to give tennis fans the opportunity to see the game in person and become immersed in the excitement of the premier women's tennis tournament. Additional information will be published on the event's official website, WeChat account and at the box office.

"We are now down to the last 100 days before the competition kicks off," said Garcia. "This year, the city of Zhuhai will again and for the fourth consecutive time host the final act of the WTA season. We want all the people of Zhuhai to be able to come and watch some of the best tennis players in the world vying for the title at the Hengqin Tennis Center. For 100 yuan, spectators will have the opportunity to not only watch great matches, but also enjoy the all-in-one offer that will be available onsite, from live music to good food and plenty of activities for all ages. We invite everyone to join us in the stadium and let the players feel the warmth and love of the Zhuhai fans."

Partnering with Hengqin Life for the second year with the aim of ensuring the quality and sanctity of the tournament

In 2018, Hengqin Life will continue as the title sponsor of the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai for the second year in a row. The multi-country and multi-region collaboration between Hengqin Life and WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, which was formed based on a shared philosophy and common interest in the competition, and is not held solely for commercial purposes.

Hengqin Life chairman Lan Yadong remarked, "Hengqin Life is cooperating with the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai as a title sponsor for the second year. We aim to promote our future-ready family insurance programs by combining our brand with the intellectual property of the competition. All policy holders will truly benefit from an insurance program that genuinely 'gives back to the people'."

The 2018 Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai looks forward to bringing together a strong line-up of participants, including many world champions and Grand Slam winners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721399/2018_WTA_100_day_countdown.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721400/2018_WTA_tournament_director.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721398/2018_WTA_director_huafa_group_head_of_hengqin.jpg

