VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2017-2018 9-MONTH REVENUES UP 15%

23 July 2018. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, announced its revenues for the third quarter and the first nine months of the 2017-2018 financial year (1 October 2017 to 30 June 2018) today.

With growth of 11% in the third quarter of 2017-2018, marked by the buoyant sales generated in April and June, and despite the slowdown in May due to adverse calendar effects, Vente-unique.com today confirms the strength of its model. Revenues for the first nine months amounted to €64.9 million, up 15%.

IFRS (€000) 9 months

2016-2017 9 months

2017-2018 Change France 38,606 40,421 +5% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 14,110 15,986 +13% Southern Europe[2] 3,554 8,495 +139% Total 56,269 64,902 +15%

Confirmed growth in every region

Since the beginning of the year, Vente-unique.com has posted growth in all three of the Group's operating regions. Generating 62% of revenues since the start of the year and with a further increase of 5%, France remains the main contributor.

The Group generated 38% of its revenues outside France, compared to 31% during the same period in 2016-2017. Revenue growth in Northern and Eastern Europe amounted to 13%, continuing to offer the Group development potential given the size of the markets already targeted and the planned launched of operations in Poland (read on). In Southern Europe, invoicing increased 139%, driven by strong performances in Italy and Spain as well as the ramp-up in Portugal, where the Group has operated since January 2018.

Confirmation of the annual objective

Vente-Unique.com confirms its objective to maintain double-digit growth this year, in line with the trend seen over the last six years (12% average annual growth).

In the fourth quarter, this momentum will be driven by the opening of a 5,000 m² overflow warehouse in June 2018 while the extension of the Amblainville site is completed, with delivery scheduled for June 2019.

Meanwhile, Vente-unique.com is preparing for the launch of the eleventh version of its website before the end of 2018, geared towards the Polish market.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext growth - ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 10 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com posted 2016/17 revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54346-vu_cp_ca_t3_2018_vuk.pdf