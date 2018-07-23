sprite-preloader
BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank achieves net profit of € 22.2 million for 18H1 (17H1: € 2.1 million)

Highlights of the first half year of 2018

  • Result after tax 18H1 € 22.2 million (17H1: € 2.1 million)
  • Net earnings per share 18H1 € 0.33 (17H1: € 0.03)
  • Sale of Think ETF Asset Management contributes € 8.1 million to the net result Proposed interim-dividend 18H1 € 0.13 per share (17H1: € 0.03)
  • Number of transactions shows a substantial increase with a record for Italy
  • Total income from operating activities grows by 1%, when taking account of the effects from the divestment of Able and the wind down of the BPO activities the revenue would have grown by 9%
  • Operating expenses down by 19% compared to 17H1
  • New competitive price plan in the Netherlands promoted more stable income
  • Collateralised loans remain high during 18H1 on balance above € 600 million
  • Assets under administration reach all time high in 18H1 at € 26.8 billion
Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2206556/857641.pdf)


