BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank achieves net profit of € 22.2 million for 18H1 (17H1: € 2.1 million)

Highlights of the first half year of 2018

Result after tax 18H1 € 22.2 million (17H1: € 2.1 million)

Net earnings per share 18H1 € 0.33 (17H1: € 0.03)

Sale of Think ETF Asset Management contributes € 8.1 million to the net result Proposed interim-dividend 18H1 € 0.13 per share (17H1: € 0.03)

Number of transactions shows a substantial increase with a record for Italy

Total income from operating activities grows by 1%, when taking account of the effects from the divestment of Able and the wind down of the BPO activities the revenue would have grown by 9%

Operating expenses down by 19% compared to 17H1

New competitive price plan in the Netherlands promoted more stable income

Collateralised loans remain high during 18H1 on balance above € 600 million

Assets under administration reach all time high in 18H1 at € 26.8 billion

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2206556/857641.pdf)



