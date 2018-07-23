

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its second-quarter net income was 2 million euros, compared to 289 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share were breakeven, compared to earnings of 0.27 euro a year ago.



The prior year results included operating results of Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, and the combined Lumileds and Automotive businesses, which have subsequently been deconsolidated.



Net income from continuing operations was 186 million euros or 0.30 euro per share, higher than prior year's 161 million euros or 0.20 euro per share.



Income from operations or EBIT increased to 298 million euros from 252 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 100 basis points to 11.2% of sales.



Sales in the quarter were 4.288 billion euros, slightly lower than prior year's 4.294 billion euros. Comparable sales growth was 4%, and comparable order intake increased 9%.



Looking ahead, Frans van Houten, CEO, said, 'we reiterate our targets for the 2017-2020 period of 4-6% comparable sales growth and an average annual 100 basis points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX