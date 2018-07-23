Kitron ASA: Kitron to invest in Poland

(2018-07-23) Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, Kitron intends to expand its Eastern European presence and has signed a letter of intent for a production facility in northern Poland.

Construction of the 8,000 square meter facility is planned to start in the fourth quarter, and production is scheduled to start by the third quarter next year.

Kitron intends to hire a staff of approximately one hundred for the first year of operation, and this is expected to increase significantly over the coming years, potentially reaching about 500 employees.

"This is a major step for Kitron. We have seen strong growth, particularly for our Lithuanian operation, and we see the need to increase capacity. Therefore, we're excited to announce the plans for a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

The plan is for a leased facility, purpose-built for Kitron. Investments and capacity increase will occur gradually over a period of about five years. Total expenditure over this period is forecast to be approximately EUR 15 million and is expected to be handled within the annual capital expenditure range of 2-3% of revenue previously indicated by the company.

Having gradually expanded its footprint from the home turf in Scandinavia, Kitron today performs advanced electronics manufacturing in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, the US and China, in addition to a sales office in Germany. Over the past years, the Lithuanian operation has expanded rapidly and is now the largest in the Kitron group, employing a staff of about 900.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO, tel: +47 948 40 850

Mindaugas Sestokas, MD Lithuania, tel: +370 685 25 557

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1 450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

