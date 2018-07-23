sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,39 Euro		+0,066
+0,36 %
WKN: A2JHXF ISIN: CH0413237394 Ticker-Symbol: 9CV 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,802
18,334
08:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEVA LOGISTICS AG18,39+0,36 %