Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of EGM
PR Newswire
London, July 20
INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company") held on 20 July 2018 at Rocco Tower Suite, Radisson Blue Waterfront Hotel, Rue de L'etau, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3WF, the Board announces that none of the following resolutions were passed.
Ordinary Resolutions
1. That Donald Adamson be and is hereby removed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect;
2. That Richard Williams be and is hereby removed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect;
3. That, subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission, Howard Myles be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect;
4. That, subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission, Hazel Adam be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect;
All Resolutions were defeated on a poll.
A breakdown of the votes is shown below:
|Resolution
|Votes in Favour
|Votes Against (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion)
|Votes Withheld
|1
|1,640,278
|12,117,616
|41,417,931
|2
|1,640,278
|12,117,616
|41,417,931
|3
|1,564,726
|15,180,377
|38,430,722
|4
|1,564,726
|15,180,377
|38,430,722
Details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at
www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/enhancedincome
The Board of the Company currently comprises Peter Yates, Clive Spears and Michael Lombardi and they have initiated a process for the structured selection of two replacement directors.
20 July 2018
