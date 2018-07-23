Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2018- Public offering AUG1L AUGA group VLN 17.08.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018- Buyback period ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN 23.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2018 Additional VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2018 Annual General SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2018- Interim report, KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 29.07.2018 6 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2018 Dividend SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2018 Interim report, LHV LHV Group TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2018 Interim report, HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2018 Coupon payment CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2018 Interim report, EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2018 Interim report, INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2018 Interim report, OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2018 Interim report, APG1L Apranga VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2018- Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 03.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2018 Interim report, TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2018 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.