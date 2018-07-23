sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,945 Euro		-0,085
-1,21 %
WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,98
7,25
08:10
23.07.2018 | 08:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

LeoVegas AB: Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2018

LeoVegas interim report for the second quarter for 2018 will be published at 08:00 CET on August 1, 2018. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO and Co-founder, and Viktor Fritzén, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zupwii5n (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zupwii5n)

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

  • SE: +46 (0) 8 5664 2753
  • UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9128
  • US: +1 646 828 8144
  • Confirmation code: 5362090

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)
Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations and corporate finance: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group
LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda and a local multibrand business in the UK market called Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2018 (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2206579/857658.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)