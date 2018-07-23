LeoVegas AB: Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2018

LeoVegas interim report for the second quarter for 2018 will be published at 08:00 CET on August 1, 2018. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO and Co-founder, and Viktor Fritzén, CFO, will present the results.
A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:
- https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zupwii5n (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zupwii5n)
To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:
- SE: +46 (0) 8 5664 2753
- UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9128
- US: +1 646 828 8144
- Confirmation code: 5362090
The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.
For further information, please contact:
Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)
Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations and corporate finance: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)
About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group
LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda and a local multibrand business in the UK market called Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire