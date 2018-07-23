

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the first-quarter declined to 309.2 million euros or 0.2637 euros per share from 397.1 million euros or 0.3238 euros per share last year.



Profit, excluding exceptional items, fell by 20% to 319 million euros due to lower fares, the absence of half of Easter in the quarter, higher oil prices and pilot costs.



Traffic grew 7% to 37.6 million, despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by ATC staff shortages and ATC strikes. Ryanair's lower fares delivered an industry leading 96% load factor.



Total operating revenues from continuing operations rose to 2.08 billion euros from 1.91 billion euros in the previous year.



Ryanair said it continues to see overcapacity in the European market, with Germany in particular very price competitive this summer. The first-quarter fares fell 4% to under 39 euros and it expects this weaker pricing environment (due to the World Cup, the Northern European heat wave and customer uncertainty about pilot strikes) to continue.



The company continues to expect profit after tax for fiscal year 2019 to be in a range of 1.25 billion euros - 1.35 billion euros. While the first-quarter fares were marginally stronger than previously expected, the recent weaker fare environment and the expected impact of crew strikes on forward pricing mean that the second-quarter fares will only rise by about 1% (previously guided +4%).



The company said, 'With almost zero H2 visibility, our H2 guidance of broadly flat fares remains unchanged at this time. Ancillary revenue continues to perform well but will not offset a €430m higher fuel bill or a 6% increase in ex-fuel unit costs.'



Ryanair said it remains concerned by the danger of a hard ('no-deal') Brexit in March 2019. While there is a view that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented (and extended), recent events in the UK political sphere have added to this uncertainty, and it believes that the risk of a hard Brexit is being underestimated. It is likely that in the event of a hard Brexit its UK shareholders will be treated as non-EU. It may be forced to restrict the voting rights of all non-EU shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that Ryanair remains majority owned and controlled by EU shareholders.



Ryanair noted that it has applied for a UK AOC to protect its domestic UK routes and hope to receive it before the end of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX